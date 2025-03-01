Readers Write: Preserving USAID: A pillar of Long Island’s prosperity and security

Town Attorney John Chiara has been tasked with ruling on the legality of using federal funds to aid with the Plandome Road sewer project. (Photo by Frank Rizzo)

As a Long Island resident, I am deeply concerned about recent moves to defund the U.S. Agency for International Development. This agency, operating on less than 1% of the federal budget, plays a pivotal role in both global stability and our local economy.

USAID’s initiatives have historically opened international markets for American goods, directly benefiting Long Island’s diverse agricultural sectors. Notably, Suffolk County leads New York State in the wholesale value of agricultural products, with robust industries in greenhouse and nursery crops, vegetables, and aquaculture.

By fostering economic growth in developing nations, USAID creates demand for products “Grown on Long Island,” sustaining local jobs and businesses.

USAID’s disaster relief efforts and health programs curb the spread of diseases and instability, which, if left unchecked, could have repercussions reaching our shores. Their work not only embodies American humanitarian values but also fortifies our national security.

It’s alarming that influential figures, some with vast wealth, are spreading misinformation to undermine this vital agency. Their narratives overlook the substantial returns USAID provides in terms of economic and security.

I urge our community and representatives to recognize USAID’s indispensable contributions and to advocate for its continued funding. Our prosperity and safety are intertwined with the agency’s mission.

David Katzmaier

East Northport