Readers Write: Shout out to Molloy University students

For my undergraduate degree, I attended Berea College, a small liberal arts college in Kentucky that emphasizes strong academics along with labor and service.

While the institutions of learning are quite different, through my professional work at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center and my volunteer efforts with various non-profit organizations, I’ve come to recognize a shared commitment to service and community in Molloy University students, which reminds me of the values I learned in my family and experienced at Berea.

While I had heard of Molloy University before moving to Long Island, it’s the students who have truly impressed me. The university has a strong record of excellence, but its dedication to service and community reminds me of the values I experienced at Berea.

One example is my buddy, Dr. Barbara Black, whom I see every Thursday when I pick up food for delivery on behalf of NOSH Delivers. Though retired, Barbara regularly volunteers at NOSH and is deeply committed to helping families in need.

Another example is the capstone business students from Molloy, who just started volunteering this week at NOSH. Then, there are the nursing students studying the Holocaust as part of their education through the Holocaust Center.

Education is more than just learning facts from books; it’s about developing a sense of responsibility, compassion, and a commitment to making the world a better place. The students at Molloy exemplify this kind of learning, demonstrating that true education extends beyond the classroom and into the heart of the community.

Their commitment to both education and service speaks volumes about the quality of Molloy University and its students. While Long Island boasts many incredible universities, I just wanted to take a moment today to say Brava and Bravo to the Molloy students. Thank you for all that you do!

Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews

Glen Cove