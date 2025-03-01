The impact and influence of Feng Shui on real estate (Part 2)

If you missed my column from last week, here is a link to read it before you read today’s column: Part 1: All Things Real Estate: Feng Shui and its impact on real estate.

So, those who continue to practice Feng Shui do this as a very serious customary process and practice when purchasing real estate.

Asian buyers place great significance and truth on the proposition of adhering and utilizing Feng Shui when searching for a new home. They believe that balancing and harmonizing their living spaces can bring good fortune, opulence and a good life.

Feng Shui goes back 5000 years and for those that practice this, it becomes extremely crucial and critical when buying a property. Understanding customs and beliefs will go a very long way and be to your advantage if you are trying to break into the Asian market in the U.S. or even abroad.

More than 50% of my clients are Chinese, Korean, or Indian, and for me, it is very important to appreciate my knowledge and expertise in assisting those purchasers with their real estate needs and wants.

Back to my story from last week, about when David Lauster, my teacher/mentor, had taken out a Chinese couple who were relocating for the Marriot Hotel chain down at Disney in Orlando. The husband was going to manage one of their high-end hotels, and she was going to manage one of their exclusive 4-star restaurants in the Disney hotel complex.

They originally came from Hong Kong and were extremely well-educated and professional. David had never experienced or had any knowledge of Feng Shui. So, he had to undertake an extremely challenging, sometimes stressful, and exhausting task of figuring out what they needed and wanted to buy based on Feng Shui customs and principles.

The ensuing story (Click on the link down below, in the online digital version or copy and paste the link into your browser) that what you will see and experience is tantamount to understanding why Realtor education should be at the top of your list when hiring a Broker, Associate Broker or salesperson.

Comprehending, commanding, and grasping Feng Shui or any other pertinent information or concepts within the real estate field are required and necessary on a daily basis to be at the top of one’s game.

Providing concerted efforts, disciplined actions, and the sacrifice of one’s unrecoverable, can’t grow more, can’t re-invent valuable time becomes the number one principle of being a top producing Broker.

Servicing your clients as if they were one of the rarest elements like “palladium” more valuable than platinum or even gold, and putting them on a pedestal will assuredly put you in the 5-10% club of high-end earners.

The bigger issue is how to find and gain the knowledge and expertise that you are able to experience and derive from on a daily basis.

It can be accomplished by watching and listening carefully and attentively with both ears when conversing with other realtors or when studying and training.

Finding and having the ultimate mentor to learn, absorb, and most importantly, practice and apply concepts and principles will assuredly turn you into a top producer and a force to be reckoned with in your community. But do you have what it takes?

Dealing with the multitude of cultures, traditions, rituals, and formalities requires the most comprehensive, all-inclusive mastery, understanding, and careful listening to your clients’ needs and wants in your local market.

Achieving one’s goal of becoming successful in building an ironclad foundation will enable you to scale your real estate career and business to heights that you cannot even contemplate or imagine.

But where there is a will, there will always be away! Here is the link to my video back in 2015 and our Certified International Property Specialist course and the hilarious story:

(20+) Facebook

Another customary practice within the Indian community is Vastu Shastra, which translates to “science of architecture” and will affect the purchase of real estate. I will do a separate column on this practice next week, so come back then.

For a free 15-minute consultation, value analysis of your home, or to answer any of your questions or concerns, he can be reached by cell: (516) 647-4289 or by email: Phil@TurnKeyRealEstate.com and you can search properties at your leisure and convenience at:

https://WWW.Li-RealEstate.Com

*sponsored content*