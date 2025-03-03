Adam Koblenz runs for Roslyn Estates Mayor

Adam Koblenz serves as Roslyn Estates associate court justice and has worked as an attorney for nearby villages

Attorney and associate village justice Adam Koblenz is running for mayor of Roslyn Estates unopposed. Mayor Paul Leone Peters, the incombent, is retiring from the position after eight years.

Koblenz was the Village prosecutor for the Village of East Hills, where his father Michael has been mayor for over 30 years, and has served as the associate village justice for Roslyn Estates since 2023. Koblenz has also served as an attorney for the villages of Old Westbury and Sands Point.

Koblenz, a lifelong Roslyn resident, moved to Roslyn Estates three years ago with his wife, Bess, and daughters Charlotte and Skylar.

Despite his lengthy legal career, Koblenz said he would approach being mayor less as a prosecutor and more as a resident who wants to take the village to new heights.

“I want residents to see me as somebody that’s transparent, that’s open to communication, that’s engaged in leadership, that is a problem solver that’s going to be fair and balanced, not have a heavy hand,” Koblenz said. “I want to be a mayor for everyone.”

Koblenz also said his years of judicial experience at villages and at law firms like Goetz Platzer LLP, where he works as an equity partner, will help him tackle any issues using facts and due process.

Among Koblenz’s top priorities if elected mayor include freezing village taxes, enhancing security, preserving village ponds and creating open communal spaces.

As mayor, Koblenz said he would look into new grants that can help fund village projects rather than raising taxes and also said he wants to partner with the Nassau County Police Department to address car theft, speeding and porch pirates.

To preserve village wetlands like Black Ink Pond, Koblenz said he’d address receding water lines and look into erosion control.

Creating new open spaces like playgrounds, benches, or trails on village property around the tennis courts beside Village Hall on The Tulips would also be ways to help retain the community’s tight-knit spirit, Koblenz said.

In his first year as mayor, Koblenz also said he’d demonstrate his transparency by holding town hall meetings with residents to get a sense of what issues matter the most to his fellow neighbors.

Through his years in the legal field, Koblenz has earned numerous honors, including being named one of the top business leaders in Nassau County by Blank Slate Media in 2024 and the Long Island Herald’s top lawyer award in 2023.

Outside of his legal career, Koblenz serves as a member of multiple organizations, including the Board of Trustees for Children’s Medical Fund of New York, where he has assisted on initiatives like opening a pediatric mental health facility.

“It’s a special community,” Koblenz said. “That’s why my wife and I moved to Roslyn Estates. We always desired to move to Roslyn Estates because of that close-knit community and the beauty of its surroundings.”

“It’s a one-of-a-kind community on the North Shore.”

Roslyn Estate voters can cast their ballot on Election Day, March 18, at 25 The Tulips between noon and 9 p.m..