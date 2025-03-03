2025 Best of Long Island winners to be announced March 6

The winners of the 2025 Best of Long Island contest will be announced on March 6!

Long Islanders are eagerly awaiting one of the most anticipated events of the year — the Best of Long Island winners announcement, set to take place on March 6. Organized by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union’s Best of Long Island contest, this 20th annual competition celebrates the businesses, professionals, and organizations that make Long Island a vibrant and thriving community.

For months, residents across Nassau and Suffolk counties have been casting 1.2 million votes in categories spanning food and drink, arts and entertainment, shopping, health and wellness, home and garden, and more. The competition allows the public to recognize their favorite local businesses and service providers, giving them the chance to earn the coveted title of “Best of Long Island.”

A Celebration of Local Excellence

Every year, the Best of Long Island contest highlights the hard work, dedication, and impact of local businesses and professionals. From the best bagel shop to the top real estate agency, the winners represent the cream of the crop in their respective fields.

“This is an award that is so cool for so many different reasons because people in our community vote for it,” News 12 Long Island anchor Erin Colton said during a previous winner’s celebration, “Who doesn’t want that? So, I would throw away all the other awards for this one because people who you live with, people who you respect, and people who are within your community think that you are good enough to win.”

For many small businesses, winning a Best of Long Island award is a game-changer. It boosts visibility, attracts new customers, and reinforces their reputation as a trusted local favorite. Past winners have credited the recognition with helping them grow their businesses and connect with their communities in new and exciting ways.

Who Will Take Home the Title?

With hundreds of categories and thousands of nominees, the competition is fierce. Some perennial favorites will be defending their titles, while newcomers hope to make a splash by securing a win for the first time. Categories like Best Pizza, Best Brewery, Best Dermatologist, Best Car Dealership, and Best Hair Salon often generate intense competition, as Long Islanders are passionate about their go-to spots.

With the community rallying behind their favorites, every vote counts.

How to See the Winners

The full list of winners will be revealed on March 6 on the official Best of Long Island website, BestofLongIsland.com. In addition to online recognition, winning businesses often display their awards proudly with banners, window decals, and promotional materials to let customers know they’ve been voted the best.

Looking Ahead

As the countdown to the Best of Long Island winners announcement continues, businesses and residents alike are gearing up to celebrate the best that the region has to offer. Whether it’s a beloved neighborhood café, a trusted doctor, or a standout entertainment venue, these winners help shape the identity of Long Island and keep its communities thriving.

Who will take home the honors this year? Stay tuned for the big reveal on March 6!

The VIP Winners Event will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Best of Long Island program during an exclusive celebration at the Crest Hollow Country Club on Tuesday, March 18, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with special guest TV personality Elisa DiStefano.

HOW TO NOMINATE FOR 2026

Nominate your favorite businesses and people in the 2026 FourLeaf Best of Long Island program through Aug. 31.

Visit bestoflongisland.com and go to “2026 Nominations.” Select a category and person or business you wish to nominate Click “Submit” Repeat for all of your favorite people and businesses

Brought to you by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union