Candidates run unopposed in Roslyn-area elections

The villages of Roslyn and Roslyn Estates will hold their elections for Mayor, Trustees, and Justices on March 18. There are no challengers to the numerous incumbents, with only Roslyn Estates' Mayor and Justice positions opening up.

In Roslyn Village, voters can cast their ballots for mayor and two trustee positions at Village Hall at 1200 Old Northern Boulevard between noon and 9 p.m.. Running for mayor is incumbent John Durkin, and running for the two trustee positions are incumbents Marta Genovese and Sarah Oral.

The terms for each position are two years.

In Roslyn Estates, Mayor Paul Leone Peters is retiring after serving as mayor for eight years. Attorney, and Roslyn Estates Associate Justice Adam Koblenz is running for the open position unopposed.

Koblenz said he wants to be a mayor who neighbors can have a cup of coffee with on a Saturday and that he’d be transparent while addressing issues like tax policy and safety.

Roslyn Estates voters can head to the polls at Village Hall at 25 The Tulips from noon to 9 p.m. on March 18.

Trustees Brett Auerbach and Susan Rubinstein are seeking re-election in Roslyn Estates for two-year terms. Charles Silverstein is also running for village justice. Auerbach said in his time as trustee, he’s helped keep village taxes low while updating infrastructure around the village.

“I am running again because I believe my experience and understanding of how small village governments operate, as well as my extensive experience in the Real Estate Development world, can help guide us to even greater successes,” Auerbach said.

Rubinstein said she’s past the learning curve of governing and is excited about the chance of serving her community for another two years.

