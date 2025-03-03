Bethpage officially renamed FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

Marking the next chapter in its 83-year history, Bethpage Federal Credit Union is now officially FourLeaf Federal Credit Union. New signs and branding were unveiled on March 3 at FourLeaf’s headquarters and all of its branches across Long Island, Queens and New Jersey.

The name change, which is part of a strategic rebranding initiative, comes at a time when the credit union, the largest in the Northeast region, is expanding its presence to even more communities in New York and the Tri-State area. The new name, FourLeaf, represents the credit union’s commitment to community, prosperity, innovation and purpose, while a new logo – two intertwined infinity symbols – signals infinite possibilities for its members and the communities it serves.

“FourLeaf members will continue to receive the same great service they know and expect, with easy and convenient banking options to meet all of their financial goals and needs,” said Linda Armyn, president and CEO. “We plan to continuously enhance our member offerings and are thrilled about what the future holds.”

All membership information remains the same and members will, of course, continue to see their favorite branch staff as well.

FourLeaf remains committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves through grants, partnerships, and community programs. This includes the annual Air Show at Jones Beach – continuing as normal as the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach – the Turkey Drive benefiting Island Harvest, Voluntary Income Tax Assistance, the Northwell Health Walk, and many other initiatives.

In addition, the Money Like a Woman movement, launched in 2024, will continue to grow under FourLeaf this year, with several new programs inspired by women and designed to benefit everyone. For the latest updates and announcements, visit FourLeafFCU.com/women.

For more information about FourLeaf, visit FourLeafFCU.com.