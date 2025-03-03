Geraldo Rivera column: The Deep State strikes again

They were as empty as Al Capone’s Vault when the so-called Epstein Files were released last week. What a joke. Few MAGA endeavors have blown up as spectacularly as the celebrated release of documents chronicling Epstein’s dirty deeds and the ne’er-do-wells who participated.

The documents were expected to reveal a vast, shadowy network of liberal celebrities and political monsters who preyed on young girls provided by the late financier. Instead, the expected document dump turned into a clown show that should embarrass Pam Bondi, the new attorney general, who hyped their dud contents.

A lurid picture has long been painted by mostly, but not exclusively right-wing journalists in which rich and powerful people, even royals like Britain’s Prince Andrew, were encouraged to take part in the heinous abuse of teenagers. The girls and their grown-up predators were allegedly taken by a private plane dubbed the “Lolita Express” to Epstein’s private island, Little St. James in the Virgin Islands.

There they allegedly worked in criminal sexual servitude giving massages with happy endings, and worse. The problem with that narrative is its obvious inapplicability to some of the known passengers on the plane, everyone from the late astronaut and senator John Glenn to former Vice President Al Gore to late scientist Stephen Hawking to actress Cate Blanchett, model Naomi Campbell and the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Former President Bill Clinton makes the lists, as does current President Donald J. Trump, who said of Epstein, he’s “a terrific guy who likes beautiful women who are on the younger side.”

None of these folks or most of the other 80 or so on the various lists have ever been accused of anything concerning Epstein. Their sins seem to be that they indulged in free airplane rides to luxurious Epstein properties. On the other hand, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s sidekick, is doing 20 years in federal prison on sex trafficking charges.

As you probably recall, Epstein allegedly killed himself in his squalid cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. The prison guards supposedly neglected to check on their most famous inmate since El Chapo. Epstein’s criminal trial would have revealed the sorted details of Epstein’s garish life, but he killed himself before he could reveal the extent of his debauchery.

Led astray by AG Bondi, right and left-wing influencers, commentators and podcasters spent last week hyping the imminent release of supposed bombshell proof exposing the Epstein network. In fact, the files contained zero, zilch, nothing new, not a name or photograph or admission beyond the existing record. The whole thing was a “fiasco,” said Steve Bannon Trump’s former chief strategist.

What happened?

AG Bondi claims to have been blindsided by rogue agents in the New York FBI office. She basically blames them for suppressing evidence or ignoring her orders to come clean. She immediately ordered federal prosecutors and the FBI to “conduct an immediate investigation on why my order to the FBI wasn’t followed.”

Essentially, she blames the Deep State.