Pictured left to right, North High School Chinese teacher Pan Sam Chan congratulates award winners Ying Sun, Tony Ping, and Gary Ning

Three juniors from Great Neck North High School have been announced as winners in the 21st CLASS National Chinese Essay Contest, sponsored by the Chinese Language Association of Secondary-Elementary Schools.

An (Tony) Ping was awarded the Gold Award, and Ying Sun and Guo Dong (Gary) Ning earned Silver Awards for their exceptional essays.

This year’s contest fielded over 1,000 entries nationwide. The essay theme, inspired by the 2024 Olympics, highlighted how practicing a sport cultivates perseverance, teamwork, and personal growth.

CLASS is a national organization that supports Chinese language and culture in PreK-12 education.