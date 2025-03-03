Composer Leonard Lehrman’s autobiography displayed at library

Leonard Lehrman holds his autobiography, “Continuator,” in front of the National Music Month display at the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Public Library

Throughout March, Oyster Bay-East Norwich Reference Librarian Leonard Lehrman will be recognized for his recently published, “Continuator: The Autobiography of a Socially-Conscious, Cosmopolitan Composer,” in the library’s National Music Month exhibit.

Lehrman, who grew up in Roslyn and currently lives in Valley Stream, is a musician and composer who has created hundreds of works. He has completed 12 operas, seven musicals, 100 translations and 246 other musical works.

The 75-year-old composer said the title of his autobiography, “Continuator,” is aptly named, as two of his operas were continuations and expansions of other works.

Lehrman said the first musical he ever wrote was completed when he was just 12 years old. He said the music education teacher at the school was unwilling to put it on due to its political stance on atomic testing, but when he played the score for his history teacher, the school allowed them to stage the production that year.

“That showed me the power that music has to get people to do things they should do that they might not otherwise,” Lehrman said.

Since then Lehrman has completed hundreds of projects, from songs to operas to musicals. One of his most memorable projects was “Emma Goldman,” an opera that was inspired by a Lithuanian-born political activist, who was dubbed the “most dangerous woman in America,” Lehrman said.

During the production of the opera, Lehrman met his now-wife, Helene Williams. Lehrman said he has written over 200 works for her, including his most recent opera.

But that’s not the only thing dedicated to her, he said. Williams, who Lehrman said is the “better half of the better half of [his] life,” is one of the two people to whom “Continuator” is dedicated.

He said the other person to whom it’s dedicated is Ralph Locke, Lehrman’s mentor and friend. Locke, a musicologist and award-winning author, nominated Lehrman’s work for a Pulitzer Prize.

Lehrman said that although he didn’t win the award, he believed that the experience came with a degree of finality.

“I figured that that was a very good endpoint in a certain part of my life,” Lehrman said.

After the nomination, he said that Locke was the one who encouraged him to write a book. Lehrman said he took his friend’s advance, wanting to “put all this down and get it in print.”

The book, published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. spans Lehrman’s life, both inside and outside the music industry. Over the course of his career, Lehrman has worked as a professor at SUNY Oneonta, conductor at the MET Opera, accompanist in America and Europe and currently as a reference librarian at the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Library.

Lehrman said the display at the library proves to him that there is still an audience for the genre of music he creates.

“It’s been harder and harder to make the case for classical music, serious music, in this country,” Lehrman said.

“So in promoting my own book, I feel that I’m not just promoting myself. I’m promoting the things that I believe in,” he said.

For more information, please visit leonardjlehrman.com.