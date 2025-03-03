Detective Dionisia Mikalef with Kimi, a specialized therapy dog who provides comfort to crime victims and witnesses, at Manhasset’s Munsey Park Elementary School

On Feb. 5 and 6, students at Manhasset’s Munsey Park and Shelter Rock elementary schools were excited to welcome members of the community into their classrooms for a special event organized by the Manhasset School Community Association (SCA).

“Guess Who’s Coming to Read?” began with students receiving clues as to who their surprise reader will be and making their best guesses, adding to the fun and excitement of this highly anticipated event. However, they don’t find out the identity of their reader until they walk through the classroom door.

This year’s guest readers included police officers, doctors, acrobats, pilots, athletes, firefighters and more. Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena lent her time, as did Manhasset Board of Education president Steven Panzik and Superintendent of

Schools Dr. Gaurav Passi.

Some classrooms welcomed new four-legged friends, including Sam the Service Dog (and his friend Rita) and a slithery guest named Pretzel who was joined by Alyssa D’Arrigo from the Science Museum of Long Island.

Each guest discussed their career and shared their passion for reading with the elementary school children, explaining how reading has influenced their life and work and, of course, read a favorite book to the class.