Manhasset’s TGI Fridays closes

TGI Fridays’ Manhasset location is the latest to close on Long Island after the national restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy in November

TGI Fridays is saying “goodbye” to Manhasset as it becomes one of many franchise locations to close after the restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy last fall.

The only remaining locations on the island are in Valley Stream at the Green Acres Mall and in Islip.

The Dallas-based restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy in November. TGI Friday Executive Chairman Rohit Manocha said the restaurant chain’s financial challenges were a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company’s “capital structure.”

“The next steps announced today are difficult but necessary actions to protect the best interests of our stakeholders, including our domestic and international franchisees and our valued team members around the world,” Manocha said in a November press release. “…This restructuring will allow our go-forward restaurants to proceed with an optimized corporate infrastructure that enables them to reach their full potential.”

Prior to filing for bankruptcy, TGI Fridays operated about 270 locations worldwide. As of March, only 124 locations remained.

The recent closure of the Manhasset restaurant came after a year of closures across the island.

Locations in Bay Shore, Islandia and in Massapequa Park announced closures at the beginning of 2024. A January 2024 release from the chain stated it had closed 36 “underperforming” restaurants as part of the “brand’s ongoing growth strategy.”

Just days prior to its bankruptcy filing on Nov. 2, TGI Fridays closed its Rockville Centre and Westbury locations. The two closures came after the chain closed 50 locations nationwide.

TGI Fridays is just one of many chain restaurants recently that have gone from national success to financial struggle. Other major chains, like Applebee’s and Outback Steakhouse, also recently shuttered locations due to reported underperformance.

Efforts to solicit comment from TGI Fridays were unavailing.