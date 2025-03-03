Mineola Board of Ed recognizes Regeneron Scholars, music students

Mineola’s top science and music students were on display at the district’s board meeting Thursday night.

The Mineola Board of Education recognized Fatimah Badoolah, a senior at Mineola High School, who is a 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search semi-finalist, on Feb. 27 as well as 11 other high school seniors who participated in the competition.

Jessica Carlson, science research teacher at Mineola High School, was awarded the 2025 Regeneron Teacher of Merit Award for her commitment and excellence in guiding students participating in the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search.

“Tonight it is my privilege to recognize and honor the seniors who demonstrated curiosity, persistence, growth and scholarship by competing in the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search. Regeneron is one of the most prestigious science and math competitions for high school seniors in the United States,” Carlson said. “Being a semifinalist provides students the opportunity to showcase their scientific talents while also opening doors for future careers in STEM.”

Each year the Regeneron competition receives more than 2,000 applications. A total of 300 students advance to be semi-finalists. Semi-finalists are awarded $2,000 for themselves and $2,000 for their school’s research program.

Badoolah’s project was titled “The Efficacy of Different Dosages of M. charantia and A. indica on Glucose Levels in D. melanogaster.” She and fellow high school seniors Jasmine Jin and Alicia Lin presented their research projects to the Board of Education.

In addition to this scientific recognition, the Mineola Board of Education recognized 42 fifth- through 12th- grade students who were selected as top musicians across Nassau County by the Nassau Music Educators Association.

Additionally, six fifth- through 12th-grade students were selected by the Long Island String Festival Association to perform in a concert under the direction of distinguished conductors and educators.

Two high school students were chosen to perform with the All-Eastern Honors Ensembles at the 2025 National Association for Music Education Eastern Division Conference. Nolan Farrelly, Mineola senior and tuba player, was selected to perform in the symphonic band at the conference. Mineola junior Shayan Dhar was selected as a saxophone alternate for the jazz ensemble. These students will be performing in Connecticut at the end of April.

As budget season approaches, Board of Education President Margaret Ballantyne-Mannion, announced the district’s budget hearing will take place on Thurs., May 8, at 7 p.m. in the Mineola Synergy Building. Special evening registration of voters will take place on Tues., May 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the same location.

Mineola will hold its annual district election on Tues., May 20. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the district’s synergy building.