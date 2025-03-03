Wantagh boys lacrosse looking to defender Class C title

The Wantagh high school boys lacrosse program finally got over the hump in 2024, winning the Nassau County Class C championship 13-4 against Island Trees High school. Wantagh captured their first-ever class C title after falling in the finals the previous two years.

The Warriors went 16-4 last season with a 6-2 record in the power conference. Their impressive resume included being the only team to defeat New York state champions South Side High School. Suffolk County’s Bayport Blue Point High School put an end to their 2024 season in the Long Island Class C championship game.

Wantagh graduated 10 seniors, including leading scorer Jake Martini, who is now playing at United States Military Academy at West Point. Even with the substantial losses, the Warriors return top all-county talent who will help them defend their crown in 2025.

One area the Warriors will likely continue to excel at is scoring. Wantagh led the county in goals for per game at 13.3.

“We’ve always known we’ve had a good crop of kids coming through,” said head coach James Polo. “We’ve got families that have moved into Wantagh that want to play as a Warrior and want to be a part of this community.”

One such family are the Martinis. Brothers Jake and Tyler Martini have both graduated from the program and play at USMA and Binghamton University, respectively. Their younger cousins, Dylan and Luke Martini, are two key contributors who will be counted on to play a huge role. Both returning Martinis earned All-Conference honors last year.

Three more returning attackers or midfielders in Carter Loughman, Joe Nicholson and Devin Paccione garnered all-county honors as well. Loughman, Nicholson and Paccion will all continue their lacrosse careers playing division one in college.

Wantagh’s defense was also strong last season, allowing an average of 6.9 goals against per game, ranking second among all Class C schools. However, the defense and goaltending will have a new look due to the graduations of Kyle Conklin and Thomas Conway.

“We graduated the bulk of our defense that played last year. But we had kids that we’ve been grooming that are ready to step up,” said Polo. “We’re going to have a young defense. We’ve got a junior goalie. One or two senior defenders, and the rest will be underclassmen.”

Seniors Dylan Campisi and Luke Perfetti will lock down the defensive third. They also return sophomores Patrick Forthofer and Chase Dankenbrink on defense. Juniors Gianni Passaro and Brendan O’Callaghan are in net.

Polo spoke about the mindset the team has with his young defense.

“We always want to improve daily. We don’t want to be a finished product on March 17,” said Polo. “March 17 is just the offical start date. We’re going to be grinding every single day with the ultimate goal of getting to the spot we want to be.”

That won’t be easy for Wantagh. Being in the power conference means tough games against the best teams in the county, including South Side, Garden City High School and Farmingdale High School.

Where Polo and the Warriors want to be, is back in the Nassau County finals in May. Wantagh’s road to success begins on March 27 when they take on Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale at 5 p.m.