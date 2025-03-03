Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Brookhaven

William Floyd Middle School students sickened by cannabis gummies

By Posted on
GettyImages 1327894263
(Getty Images)

Eleven students at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches fell ill on Monday morning after a classmate handed out gummies laced with cannabis, Suffolk County police and school officials said.

Seventh Precinct officers and EMTs responded to the school shortly after 10 a.m. after the students, who were all between the ages of 13 and 14, were sickened by the gummies, police said. Several of the students were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and at least one has since been released to the custody of their parents, school officials said.

“We are grateful to our first responders for their quick response, thankful that the students will be treated and hopeful that they will recover quickly,” the school district said in a statement.

Police said no charges have been filed against the students and “discipline will be handled at the school level.”

“There is no additional information being released on where the gummies came from,” police added.

About the Author

Timothy Bolger

Timothy Bolger is the Editor in Chief of the Long Island Press who’s been working to uncover unreported stories since shortly after it launched in 2003. When he’s not editing, getting hassled by The Man or fielding cold calls to the newsroom, he covers crime, general interest and political news in addition to reporting longer, sometimes investigative features. He won’t be happy until everyone is as pissed off as he is about how screwed up Lawn Guyland is.

More Brookhaven News

More from our Sister Sites