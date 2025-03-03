William Floyd Middle School students sickened by cannabis gummies

Eleven students at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches fell ill on Monday morning after a classmate handed out gummies laced with cannabis, Suffolk County police and school officials said.

Seventh Precinct officers and EMTs responded to the school shortly after 10 a.m. after the students, who were all between the ages of 13 and 14, were sickened by the gummies, police said. Several of the students were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and at least one has since been released to the custody of their parents, school officials said.

“We are grateful to our first responders for their quick response, thankful that the students will be treated and hopeful that they will recover quickly,” the school district said in a statement.

Police said no charges have been filed against the students and “discipline will be handled at the school level.”

“There is no additional information being released on where the gummies came from,” police added.