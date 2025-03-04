Correction: Oyster Bay Cove 28-unit employee housing approval

Oyster Bay Cove board of trustees say new development would “preserve” village character

In the Feb. 27 editions of the Glen Cove-Oyster Bay Record Pilot and the Syosset-Jericho Tribune, it was reported that a “28-unit apartment building” was approved by the Oyster Bay Cove zoning board to be “built” at 57 Sandy Hill Road for Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory employees.

The building is classified as a dormitory, with employees sharing common spaces, such as the kitchen and living room, in the main house. The project will renovate a dormitory that previously housed teenage girls attending Harmony Heights school, to house up to 28 employees.

There will not be any additional structures built on the property.