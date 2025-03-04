The Town of North Hempstead announced additional Building Department reforms to bolster department transparency with residents and developers

The Town of North Hempstead is rolling out its next wave of Building Department reforms with an emphasis on transparency and openness with residents and developers.

“We want our Building Department professionals to be able to work for you,” Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said.

DeSena announced the new Building Department reforms Monday at the construction site of what will soon be a new BMW dealership in Manhasset.

Reforms include implementing OpenGov, a management software for local government used by municipalities nationwide, digitizing all town department records through a partnership with New York State Industries for the Disabled, and holding new community meet-and-greets with the Building Department.

DeSena said a “digital barrier” existed in the Building Department and the new software aims to combat that.

“After many attempts over many years to implement our previous software, following a flawed acquisition from a prior administration, we’ve decided to start fresh and work fast with OpenGov,” DeSena said.

She said through the digitization process, physical copies of records will also be saved and stored.

DeSena said the meet-and-greets are intended to “break down accessibility barriers” by providing direct advice and information to residents and business owners who need help.

“We’re looking forward to meeting with residents, developers, constituents,” Building Department Commissioner Stephen Haramis said. “…We’re here to help and we’re here to just move along the Building Department in a more positive way.”

DeSena said the costs of these reforms are “not very much,” but she did not provide a dollar amount. She said they should be completed by the end of the year and not affect taxpayers.

The newly announced reforms are in the wake of the Nassau County Comptroller’s Office audit released in February 2024, revealing multiple inefficiencies. Comptroller Elaine Phillips said Monday her office found it “disappointing and mind-boggling” to find that the town’s Building Department was not utilizing what she called “basics of good government.”

DeSena requested the audit in July 2022 after winning election in November 2021 and campaigning on the need for Building Department changes.

The town outlined eight reforms that would be rolled out over time.

The reforms included overhauling the intake communication model and breaking down the wall between the department and the public; evaluating Citizenserve, which is the software being used in the department; digitizing all the records; establishing a fair and efficient appeals process; restructuring assignment rotations for inspectors; assembling the supervisor’s advisory panel that will include those with first-hand experience in knowledge of a particular field such as architects, builders, contractors, retired building inspectors and judges; addressing expedited review; and establishing the Legacy Issue Resolution Committee.

The first series of reforms in response to the audit was announced in September, including updates to its inbound phone system and the implementation of a help desk phone number, as well as work restructuring.

In January, the town reported that the implementation of its first series of Building Department reforms had already bolstered efficiency.

“It is wonderful to see them moving forward,” Phillips said.

Michael Florio, CEO of Long Island Builders Institute, said his members have cited issues with the town Building Department’s process, saying it takes too long and lacks efficiency and accountability.

He expressed appreciation for the town’s reform efforts to modernize the department and address these issues.

“This will help all of us,” Florio said. “It’s a big step in the right direction.”

DeSena said the reforms are not only to better serve residents and business owners, but also a way to support the Building Department staff.

She thanked Haramis for taking on what she called a difficult task as he “helps find solutions to multiple problems.”

“I’m thankful he’s been ready to jump in and help me implement our reforms,” DeSena said. “These reforms are in no way a disciplinary action reflecting on our hardworking team in the Building Department. I know firsthand how difficult their jobs are, and I sincerely thank them for their efforts and time in trying to help their neighbors as best they can.”