Recent Glen Cove home sales showcase a range of living styles

In the past few months, three homes in Glen Cove have sold, showcasing a range of price points and diverse styles that cater to different buyers seeking luxury and comfort. From a magnificent custom-built Colonial to a charming Cape-style house, these homes represent the best of what the North Shore has to offer.

The highest sale was recorded on Dec. 20, at 21 Victoria Lane, a truly one-of-a-kind custom-built Colonial home. Listed for $2.7 million, the property offers a blend of elegance, grandeur and ultimate comfort.

Situated at the end of a private road, this expansive home boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, with a sprawling 2-story entry foyer featuring an elegantly curved staircase. The main level includes a formal living and dining room, a chef’s gourmet kitchen, a family room with soaring ceilings and a built-in wet bar and a cozy library with a fireplace. For those who entertain, the home’s finished basement provides a home theatre, billiard room, gym and more, with direct access to the outdoors.

Set on a generous shy acre of level property, the backyard is a true oasis, complete with multiple Bluestone patio areas, a heated saltwater pool and a custom outdoor kitchen. Perfect for hosting gatherings, the backyard also features a custom firepit and a koi pond.

The home has luxury amenities like a full-house generator, radiant-heated floors and seven custom fireplaces. Listed and sold by Lisa A. Kasparian of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, this magnificent estate offers an exceptional lifestyle.

Just a month later, another noteworthy property in Glen Cove was sold at 36 Harwood Drive, which fetched $1.099 million on Jan. 28. This property, located on a serene .25-acre lot, offers a more relaxed yet luxurious coastal lifestyle. The home, which features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is designed with an open-concept layout and new hardwood floors that create a welcoming atmosphere.

The gourmet kitchen boasts high-end Bosch appliances and beautiful stone countertops, ideal for those who love to entertain.

Step outside to a private oasis with a gunite saltwater heated pool and a fenced-in yard, perfect for outdoor gatherings or simply enjoying the peaceful surroundings. Located within walking distance of Morgan Park, which offers scenic views and recreational opportunities, this home perfectly blends luxury and convenience.

Listed by Maureen Deegan Breen of Branch Real Estate Group and sold by Geeta Shukla of EXP Realty, this property offers an ideal mix of comfort, style and location.

For those seeking a more affordable option, the sale of 32 North Yew Street at $615,000 represents a charming piece of Glen Cove real estate. This expanded Cape-style home offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, the home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and an expanded eat-in kitchen.

The upper level includes two oversized bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

Newly renovated hardwood floors, fresh paint and a partly finished basement add to the home’s appeal.

The property also includes a screened-in porch, perfect for entertaining during warmer months. This home, listed by Roberta A. Cerasi and Mishelle M. Berger Calo of Compass Greater NY and bought by Daniel P. Byrne of Fresh Start Properties, offers an excellent opportunity for first-time buyers or those looking to downsize in a quiet and charming area.

Details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.