Tesla Science Center recovering after devastating fire

The New York Parks Department gave the Tesla Science Center a $500,000 grant to rebuild after their devastating fire.

New York State Parks is helping restore and renovate the Shoreham-based Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe.

The nonprofit — famous inventor Nikola Tesla’s only known surviving laboratory worldwide — suffered a devastating fire on Nov. 21, 2023. But last month, the state parks department awarded the Tesla Science Center a $500,000 grant to support the laboratory’s restoration efforts.

“This grant is a tremendous step forward in our recovery journey,” said Marc Alessi, executive director of the Tesla Science Center. “We are deeply grateful to New York State Parks for their support in preserving this iconic site and advancing our vision for its future.”

The origin of the fire — which caused $3 million in damages to the 10,000-square-foot building — remains undetermined, though evidence points to contractor error. Sparks from blowtorches used by contractors likely ignited it, Alessi said. While the organization’s insurance company issued a payout, the news release said it fell short of covering the damage.

The half-a-million-dollar grant comes at a pivotal moment. The center recently launched a “renewed push” to restore and transform the laboratory into a world-class educational and innovation hub. Total project costs, originally estimated at $20 million, have risen to $24 million due to additional fire damage and adjustments for inflation. As of late last month, the nonprofit has raised $14 million toward this goal.

The restoration, which the Tesla Science Center calls its Capital Campaign, reimagines Wardenclyffe’s 16-acre campus to become “a global hub for innovation, education, and imaginative thinking, featuring a museum, science labs and a business incubator,” according to the center.

The plan includes constructing a new visitor center to house an exhibit space and classroom for on-site programming. It will also offer visitors a space to explore Tesla’s life and work. Other plans include renovating Tesla’s historic laboratory into a museum and showcasing his work through immersive exhibits.

Further, the organization plans to encourage local economic growth by becoming a tourist destination, which helps nearby restaurants, hotels, shops, and other businesses and creates new jobs.

“Preserving Tesla’s legacy right here in Shoreham is not only an opportunity to inspire future generations, but also a way to drive economic growth and strengthen our community,” Alessi said. “We invite Long Islanders to join us in this effort to restore a global treasure.”