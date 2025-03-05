Bethpage High School seniors Ibrahim Rana and Joseph Bashker named National Merit Finalists

Bethpage High School seniors Ibrahim Rana and Joseph Bashker have been named National Merit Finalists.

Bethpage High School seniors Ibrahim Rana and Joseph Bashker have been named National Merit finalists, advancing to the final stage of the prestigious scholarship competition.

The two students were initially recognized as semifinalists in September and are now among 15,000 students nationwide to earn this distinction.

Becoming a National Merit finalist requires strong SAT scores, a stellar academic record, a recommendation from a school official, and a comprehensive application. Finalists also qualify for National Merit Scholarships.

Rana, passionate about science, has excelled in biology and chemistry while volunteering at hospitals and supporting STEM education. He is especially proud of his success in AP Chemistry.

“That class pushed me to develop strong study habits and resilience,” he said.

Rana said he plans to pursue biochemistry and pre-med with the goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Bashker, a three-sport varsity athlete and part-time lifeguard, excels in math and science. He credits teachers Mr. Malossi and Mr. Miller for supporting his academic and personal growth.

“Focus on what you’re passionate about and avoid overloading yourself,” he advised. Bashker is considering a future in physics or engineering and is evaluating college options based on program quality and cost.

Both students attribute their success to discipline, time management, and a commitment to personal growth. As they look ahead to college, they are also focused on enjoying their final months of high school.