Fish Fridays: Lent’s enduring tradition

Christians around the world are currently observing Lent, a period of 40 days of fasting and reflection leading up to Easter; this year Lent is observed from March 5 through April 17.

For many, this includes the longstanding tradition of abstaining from meat on Fridays, instead opting for fish or seafood. This practice, which has been a part of Christian tradition for centuries, continues to influence dining habits today, especially during the Fridays of Lent.

The tradition of eating fish on Fridays dates back to the early days of Christianity. The Catholic Church, in particular, has long emphasized fasting and penance as key components of spiritual life during Lent.

The practice of refraining from meat on Fridays stems from the church’s desire to encourage acts of sacrifice and devotion. Meat was seen as a luxury, a symbol of indulgence, while fish was considered a humble alternative that could help focus the faithful on prayer and penance.

The Catholic Church formalized the requirement to avoid meat on Fridays during Lent in the Middle Ages.

In the 13th century, the church decreed that Fridays would be days of fasting, with the consumption of fish permitted in place of meat. This was reinforced in the 16th century by the Council of Trent, which further solidified the idea that fish could be consumed as a suitable substitute during the Lenten fast.

Over time, the tradition evolved, and various cultures around the world developed their own distinct ways of preparing and enjoying fish during Lent.

In some regions, fish became a culinary centerpiece, with recipes handed down through generations. In others, fish was prepared simply, often grilled or boiled, as a more modest option compared to the richer meat dishes that would otherwise be served.

In modern times, the tradition of eating fish on Fridays during Lent remains strong, particularly in Catholic and some Protestant communities.

For many families, it is a cherished weekly ritual, often involving a trip to the local fish market or seafood restaurant. As Lent approaches, seafood markets like Roslyn Seafood Gourmet in Roslyn Heights experience an uptick in customers looking for fresh fish and seafood options.

Cathy Vera of the family-owned fish market, Roslyn Seafood Gourmet, shared how their business sees a marked increase in customers during Lent, particularly on Fridays.

“We see a lot more people come in for Friday,” Vera said. “During the 40 days of Lent, fish is a big deal for those observing the tradition.” As more people come in to purchase fish, they are often looking for specific options that fit the tradition of eating “white fish,” which is commonly associated with Lenten meals.

Vera noted that customers commonly seek several types of white fish.

“The seven white fish people typically look for are branzino, haddock, halibut, cod, sole, flounder, and Chilean sea bass,” she said.

These fish are all mild in flavor, making them ideal for the simple yet satisfying dishes people prepare during Lent.

Despite the popularity of prepared foods, Vera noted that a significant portion of her customers come in for fresh fish that they can cook themselves.

“We sell more fresh fish than we do cooked fish,” she said. “People come in knowing they want to cook the fish themselves, but they might not be sure how to do it properly. It’s a bit of a challenge for some, so we help guide them through it.”

This preference for fresh fish reflects a broader trend where people are increasingly looking to recreate traditional Lenten meals at home. While some might opt for restaurant-prepared fish, many find comfort in preparing these dishes themselves, often using recipes passed down through generations.

For businesses like Roslyn Seafood Gourmet, the Lenten season means a significant increase in orders.

“We double our order of fresh fish during Lent,” Vera explained. “It’s a busy time for us, and we make sure to stock up on all the fish people are looking for.” The demand for seafood and fish during Lent often requires extra planning and coordination to ensure that local seafood markets can meet the needs of their customers.

Lent is not only a time for religious observance but also an opportunity for people to reconnect with tradition and family through food. Whether it’s the simple act of cooking a fresh fish dinner at home or purchasing ready-made dishes, the tradition of eating fish on Fridays during Lent continues to thrive.

And for business owners like Vera and her father, Gerry, it’s a reminder of how cultural traditions can shape the rhythms of daily life, including the local economy.

“The tradition is very much alive,” Vera said. “People still come in, and we see a lot of familiar faces every year.” With each passing Lent, the tradition of eating fish on Fridays serves as a reminder of both the spiritual significance and the culinary joy that comes with honoring centuries-old customs.