Floral Park swears in new police sergeant

Floral Park Board of Trustees, Sergeant Michael Tangredi and his fiancée after Tangredi’s swearing in ceremony. (Left to right: Trustee Jennifer Stewart, Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo, Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald, Sergeant Michael Tangredi, Tangredi’s fiancée, Trustee Frank Chiara, Trustee Michale Longobardi).

The Floral Park Police Department has a new sergeant.

Family, friends and colleagues of Michael Tangredi packed Floral Park’s Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, March 4 for his swearing-in ceremony.

“I wish Sgt. Tangredi a long and safe career,” Trustee Jennifer Stewart said.

Applause rang out from the audience after Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald finished swearing him in, officially promoting him to sergeant in the village’s police force.

“Congratulations to Sgt. Michael Tangredi,” Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo said. “Sgt. Tangredi has been a Floral Park police officer for six years, is a graduate of John Lewis Childs School and Floral Park Memorial High School, and holds both master’s and bachelor’s degrees.”

Pombonyo added that Tangredi has completed the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Service Certifications as a police instructor and firearms instructor, as well as the required intensive supervisory training to serve as a sergeant.

Tangredi is filling the sergeant opening Dean Mayo is retiring from, whose retirement pay was also authorized during the meeting.

After Tangredi was sworn in, the board unanimously approved the hiring of new police officer Ryan E. Paroulek to fill the officer position Tangredi is vacating.

In other news, Pombonyo provided a public notice to residents feeding animals outside this winter.

Pombonyo advised residents who want to feed outdoor animals to do so carefully, asking them to throw away excess food and food containers so as not to attract unwanted animals and insects. She said residents should also be aware of other animals nearby the ones being fed to avoid causing a fight over the food.

“Feeding and caring for outdoor animals may be the ultimate act of kindness, but if the food is not handled properly, it may become the ultimate act of irresponsibility,” Pombonyo said.

She also encouraged residents to support The Paddock, a new business in the village, and Village Market, a longtime business under new ownership.

A volunteer firefighter for the Stewart Manor Fire Department also asked the board during public comment to consider extending the real estate benefits for volunteer firefighters for Floral Park’s Fire Department to him and his fellow Steward Manor firefighters. He said the Steward Manor Fire Department responds to many calls within Floral Park.

Fitzgerald thanked him for bringing the issue to his attention and said he would research the possibility.

The village’s mayor and two of its trustees, Pombonyo and Trustee Frank Chiara, are up for re-election on March 18. All three are running uncontested.

Voters can cast their ballot on election day between 12-9 p.m. at the Alliance Firehouse in election district one, Atlantic Avenue Firehouse if in election district four or the village’s recreation and pool buildings if they live in election district two or three.