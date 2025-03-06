State Assembly Member Blumencranz sues Gov. Hochul, MTA over congestion pricing

State Assembly Member Jake Blumencranz (R-District 15) filed a lawsuit in federal court against Gov. Kathy Hochul (Democrat), the MTA and the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority on Monday, March 3, to bring an end to congestion pricing.

The 24-page document was filed in the state’s Southern District Court, alleging that congestion pricing is preempted by federal law and violates the supremacy clause, that the continued enforcement of congestion pricing violates the state’s administrative procedure act, that the MTA and state Department of Transportation’s conduct constitutes an unlawful deprivation of rights and that declaratory and injunctive relief are necessary.

Blumencranz made the announcement of the lawsuit on his X account, saying that the governor “refused to stop the highway robbery that is congestion pricing, even after the federal government revoked approval.”

Blumencranz joined several other Republicans who have voiced their opposition to congestion pricing since it was repealed just weeks after the program started.

On Feb. 19, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote a letter to Hochul regarding the federal repeal of congestion pricing. He called the policy a “slap in the face” to the working class and business owners while alleging it provided no toll-free option for drivers who want or need to travel by vehicle in the metro area, and the toll rate was set primarily to raise revenue for transit.

The toll into Manhattan had been set at a one-a-day daytime rate of $9 for passenger vehicles. Motorcycles were charged $4.50 and small trucks and non-commuter buses were charged $14.40 during the day. Night-time rates were reduced by 75%. The tolls were for vehicles entering Manhattan’s Central Business District below 60th Street.

Blumencranz represents the communities of Glen Head, Oyster Bay, Locust Valley, Brookville, Muttontown, Syosset, Plainview, Laurel Hollow, Plainview and parts of Farmingdale, Jericho and Plainedge.