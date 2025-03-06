Great Neck South basketball dream season ends in loss to Baldwin

Great Neck South’s Edwin Serpas follows through on a jump shot during the Rebels’ 56-45 loss in the Class AA semifinals at Farmingdale Tuesday. Photo credit: Chloe Mui

They had no idea how to lose.

Why would they? The Great Neck South boys basketball team knew only wins in 2024-25. The Bruins won 21 games and lost zero entering Tuesday night’s class AA semifinal against Baldwin at Farmingdale State College.

They had balanced scoring, a superstar in senior guard Jesse Roggendorf (and his twin brother John), and the hunger to end a county title drought that stretched to 1967.

But for all the regular-season success and all the chemistry among the players, experience in these situations matters a great deal.

And Baldwin, a proud program, has been here many times before. Nineteen consecutive times in the county semis, to be precise.

Even though Great Neck South was the top seed, it didn’t matter. After 21 straight wins, it was simply a Baldwin team that was bigger, stronger and more used to these moments that made the difference.

Erasing an early nine-point deficit, the Bruins took the lead with a strong second quarter and pulled away in the second half, defeating Great Neck South, 56-45 at Farmingdale State.

When it was over, the Great Neck South team emerged from the locker room with their heads down, looking a little bit stunned.

Jesse Roggendorf walked outside, tears in his eyes, and was embraced by his mom, Berenise.

It was the end of the line for a team that head coach Mike Holleran called “legendary.”

“We had trouble scoring after the first quarter, and then it was a combination of everything,” Rebels coach Mike Holleran said. “We couldn’t get to the rim; their defense was strong, not getting any second-chance points, not getting the ball inside. We just didn’t score enough to win.”

Great Neck South (21-1) had reason to be confident coming into the season. While Baldwin (16-7) was coming off back-to-back Nassau AAA championships, the Rebels had beaten Baldwin both times in the regular season.

The Rebels squeezed out a 73-67 win in double overtime, and in the rematch, they prevailed, 54-51.

And Tuesday looked like more of the same result, as Great Neck South got off to a terrific start, racing out to an 11-2 win over Baldwin with some fast-break baskets led by Edwin Serpas (six points in the opening period).

But Baldwin, which has been in the county semis a ridiculous 19 consecutive times, settled the game down as it always does, and by the end of the first period, its deficit was only four, 15-11.

In the second period, the Rebels offense stalled, as Great Neck star Jesse Roggendorf (battling a jammed finger he injured early in the contest) was blanketed on defense by several Bruins defenders, and Great Neck South couldn’t seem to hit the few open shots it got.

Baldwin took its first lead of the game at 21-20 with three minutes left in the half and went to the locker room ahead, 24-20.

“It was a close game, and we just said we had to stick to what we do well,” said senior forward John Roggendorf. “We were prepared, we were ready, but it wasn’t our game.”

The third quarter saw Baldwin start to pull away thanks to an unlikely source: Sophomore Mical Saint Jean drilled four 3-pointers in the quarter, including two that saw the ball bounce on the rim multiple times before falling through the twine.

While Great Neck’s defense focused on star guard Chase Timberlake and leading forward Gabriel Phillips, it was Saint Jean who did the most damage, and by the end of the third, Great Neck’s deficit had ballooned to 45-33.

The Rebels also struggled with turnovers Tuesday, as three passes went awry because a teammate wasn’t aware the ball was coming toward them.

“We started chasing points, playing a little too fast, and frustration set in,” Holleran said. “Maybe their experience was a factor.”

Great Neck made a little push in the fourth, getting to within 45-40 with six minutes to play, but could get no closer. Jesse Roggendorf was stellar all night, leading all scorers with 23 points.

But it’s the Bruins whose season continued, while Great Neck could only be proud of the wonderful season they had.

“These kids, just incredible what they’ve done,” Holleran said. “The people in town, and the school, will be talking about this team for 10, 20 years to come.

“They’ve been unbelievable to coach.”

“It’s been years since we’ve been this far,” John Roggendorf said. “To go 21-1, it was very memorable. I wouldn’t trade my guys for the world.”