Guide to Massapequa Parks

The playground at Massapequa 13, one of the many parklets you can ‘adopt’ in the new beautification program.

Anchor Park
Admiral Road, Massapequa, NY 11758

Bayfront Park
364 Of East Shore Drive, Massapequa, NY 11758

Bethpage Community Park
(516) 433-7465 (Ice Rink, year-round)
(516) 733-8404 (Pool, seasonally)
1001 Stewart Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714

Berner Middle School Fields
516-308-5700
50 Carman Mill Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758

Borella Field
Plainview Road, Plainview, NY 11803

Colleran Park
Whitewood Dr, Massapequa Park, NY 11762

Cpl. Kevin T. Kolm Memorial Park
The intersection of Old Country Road and Plainview Road, Hicksville, NY 11801

Ellsworth W. Allen Park
(516) 755-1842
Heisser Lane and Motor Avenue, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Field of Dreams Park
516-797-4129
5619 Old Sunrise Hwy, Massapequa, NY 11758

H. Garrick Williams Park
Ritter Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758

Haypath Park
11 Fairway Dr, Old Bethpage, NY 11804

John A. Walker Memorial Park
Andrews Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801

John J. Burns Park
516-797-7980
4990 Merrick Rd, Massapequa Park, NY 11762

Lou Anthony Sports Complex
Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY 11762

Mansfield Park
85 Walker St, Massapequa Park, NY 11762

Marjorie R. Post Community Park
(516) 797-7990
Unqua and Merrick Roads, Massapequa, NY 11758

Marjorie R. Post Park
516-797-7990
Unqua Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758

Massapequa High School Fields
(516) 308-5900
4925 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758

Plainedge Park
313 N Idaho Ave, North Massapequa, NY 11758

Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park
(516) 733-8400
175 Washington Ave, Plainview, NY 11803

Richard Place Park
Richard Place, Massapequa Park, NY 11762

Robbins Lane Community Park
Robbins Lane, Syosset, NY 11791

Sunset Park
Sunset Boulevard, Massapequa, NY, 11758

Syosset-Woodbury Community Park
(516) 677-5990
7800 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797

Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park and Beach
(516) 624-6202
West End Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY 11771

 

