March Fashion Refresh: 10 Perfect buys for the in-between season

When it’s not quite warm yet, but it’s no longer the dead of winter it’s the perfect time for a mini refresh. Keep reading for standout fashion, beauty and lifestyle buys to tie you over until the warmer weather hits.

Carbon38 is coming to Southampton and we couldn’t be more excited. Considered by many to be the top-of-the-top when it comes to athleisure, they not only stock all of the best brands, but they have an ever-expanding namesake collection. Their Peplum Zip Up is an instant fashion classic with its from-the-gym-to-the-bar vibe – and it comes out of the wash looking brand new!

Another favorite you’ll soon be able to shop at the Carbon38 boutique in Southampton is the brand’s Takara Shine fabric, which is fashioned into separates that will work just as well in a low-impact pilates or yoga class, as they will at a bootcamp or for a long run.

Hampton favorite dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel, a leader in aesthetic dermatology and cosmetic surgery, also has a fantastic line of skincare perfect for, among other things, transitioning skin from the cool to the warmer weather – and staying smooth in between Botox treatments. Among the signature Sobel Skin products is his 4.5% Retinol Night Treatment, which has justifiably won a string of awards.

Pickleball shows no signs of slowing down as the racket sport of the season/year/years, so look the part in this fun sweater from Terez as you gear up your fashion for the warmer weather. You can shop the brand at major retailers like Bloomingdales in Garden City.

One of the best parts of the weather getting warmer is thinking ahead to when we can ride down Main Street top down, music up and the wind blowing in our hair. Keep everything looking 100% with the just-launched Cybex Callisto G 360, which you can shop at pretty much any of the top baby stores on Long Island, like Bambi Baby Store. It is literally the Maserati of car seats and a true conversation starter while being at the top of the game in terms of safety features. Not only is it unique with its rotating feature, but it’s all-in-one as it grows with your child.

Head to Sephora Roosevelt Field to snag innisfree Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C Brightening + Exfoliating Toner Pads. This is a must-have product to boost radiance, but also to fight against breakouts by clearing the face of the dead skin cells (common in dry winter weather) that would otherwise clog pores.

You don’t need to wear a face full of makeup to look pulled together. Some tinted SPF to protect skin and even out tone and some quick color to fill in your brows can work wonders to help define features. Benefit just launched their Mighty Fine Brow Pen, which you can try out at one of their many BrowBar locations, including in Watermill. It’s a unique triple-tip brush pen that works to mimic the look of natural hair for a full and defined look.

Polka dots are always a good idea, and that goes double for this Caroline Constas Emilia Ruched Empire Maxi Dress, which you can shop at Saks Fifth Avenue in South Huntington. The fashionable dress is comfortable enough to wear to school drop-off, but chic enough to wear to just about any spring fête.

Leave it to Italian designer Sara Battaglia to manage to make fringe look sophisticated. The designer’s Caroline Fringed bag is fashion-forward while at the same time having the sort of casual allure women dream of.

Head to Neiman Marcus in Roosevelt Field to check out the Jennifer Chamandi Paolo 20 Suede and Mesh Ballet Flats, which combine two fashion trends in one (ballet silhouette with mesh), in a way that feels timeless despite its of-the-moment aesthetic. They’re handmade and come finished with the brand’s signature eye on the heel.