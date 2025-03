Special Section Guide to Massapequa: Places of Worship

Learn more

The Whaling Museum & Education Center

Theatre Three

Chabad of South Bay Long Island

Temple Sinai of Massapequa

Our Lady of Lourdes

St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church

Powered by Christ Church

Faith and Victory Fellowship Church of God

Massapequa Park Church of Nazarene

Saint Rose of Lima R.C. Church

First Baptist Church-Massapequa

Massapequa Places of Worship

The Community United Methodist Church in Massapequa (Photo: Facebook)