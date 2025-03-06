Special Section Guide to Massapequa: Public Library

Quantcast
Massapequa Public Libraries

 

Massapequa Public Library

516-798-4607

523 Central Ave, 

Massapequa, NY 11758

https://www.massapequalibrary.org/

Library Acting Director, MaryAnn Tweedy 

 

Board of Trustees 

Chairman, Catherine R. Reilly 

Vice Chairman, Rose Castello 

Financial Officer, Gail K. Kubit 

Secretary, Sean Bird 

Trustee, Douglas Donlon 

 

Massapequa Park Public Library 

516-799-0770

40 Harbor Lane, Massapequa Park, NY 11762

https://www.massapequalibrary.org/

Library Acting Director, MaryAnn Tweedy 

 

Board of Trustees 

Chairman, Catherine R. Reilly 

Vice Chairman, Rose Castello 

Financial Officer, Gail K. Kubit 

Secretary, Sean Bird 

Trustee, Douglas Donlon 

 

Plainedge Public Library 

516-735-4133

1060 Hicksville Rd, North Massapequa, NY 11758

https://plainedgelibrary.org/

Library Acting Director, Susan Santa 

 

Board of Trustees 

President, Ann Doxsey 

Vice President, Laura Oden-Bell

Trustee Michael Giris 

Trustee Rick Fiumara 

Trustee Tara Schneider 

