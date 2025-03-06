Quantcast
Education
Sea Cliff

North Shore Masquers present ‘Mamma Mia’

North Shore Central School District

The North Shore High School Masquers will present “Mamma Mia!” on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Senior citizens living in the district, are invited to see the Saturday matinee presentation for free. Please call the Fine and Performing Arts Department at (516) 277-7045 to reserve tickets.

Everyone else can find tickets information at nsmasquers.org.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and laughter. The students of North Shore High School are bringing the feel-good, high-energy musical “Mamma Mia!” to life on stage.

The musical will premiere in the North Shore High School theatre for three musical performances of “Mamma Mia!”

Information submitted by the North Shore Central School District

