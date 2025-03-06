Schreiber High Schoolers named National Merit Scholarship finalists

(L-R) Interim Superintendent Christopher Shields stands with National Merit Scholarship finalists, Brigid Southard, Julian Kimball, Jayden Doshi, Austin Li and Ezra Schulmiller and Schreiber High School assistant principal Craig Weiss and principal Kathryn Behr.

Five Schreiber High School students have been named finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program academic competition.

Jayden Doshi, Julian Kimball, Austin Li, Ezra Schulmiller and Brigid Southard earned the prestigious title for academic success, high SAT scores and involvement in extracurricular activities.

The finalists will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit Scholarships along with additional university and corporate-sponsored scholarships.

Information provided by the Port Washington School District.