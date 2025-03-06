Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a performance from comedian Colin Jost, known for his Weekend Update segment with Michael Che on Saturday Night Live.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include comedy shows, concerts and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

NIMESH PATEL

The funnyman’s claim to fame is being the first Indian American to work as a writer on Saturday Night Live.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$35-$69.50. 7 p.m. March 7.

ANCIENT ALIENS LIVE

The discussion features leading Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, investigative mythologist William Henry, UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope, and ancient civilizations expert Jason Martell.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$60-$90. 8 p.m. March 7.

LOW CUT CONNIE

This band’s infamously wild, passionate live shows provide a total release – of stress, of inhibition, of shame – working up a primordial rock n roll sweat for fans to get blissfully soaked in.

Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, landmarkonmainstreet.org

$43.93. 8 p.m. March 7.

SILENT MAJORITY

One of the best Long Island hardcore bands to come out of the genre’s ’90s heyday has reunited to play three nights in a row. The first night’s openers are The Movielife, Crime in Stereo, Edgar and Innerlove. The second openers are Kill Your Idols, Stand Still and Ten Years Out. And the final openers are Indecision and The Warped Weeble Wobbles.

Amityville Music Hall, 198 Bwy., Amityville, amh.live

$30. 7 p.m. March 7, 8; 2 p.m. March 9.

THE WILD PARTY

Set in the Roaring Twenties, Andrew Lippa’s award-winning Off-Broadway musical tells the tale of two vaudevillians, Queenie and Burrs, as they throw the party to end all parties.

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$40. March 7-9.

FROZEN

Disney’s timeless tale of sisters Elsa and Anna pulled apart by a mysterious secret. One struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all.

The Gateway, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, thegateway.org

$35-$104.50. March 7-April 13.

DIONNE WARWICK

This prolific songstress will serenade fans with her plentiful ear-pleasing tunes, such as “That’s What Friends Are For,” “Walk On By,” and “I’ll Never Love This Way Again.”

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$31-$125. 8 p.m. March 8.

LOUISIANA CALLING

From the deep roots tag team of Cajun slide guitar phenom Sonny Landreth and legendary New Orleans Latin-Americana rockers the Iguanas comes a mind-blowing musical trip through the scenic soundscape of the bayou.

Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, landmarkonmainstreet.org

$54-$79. 8 p.m. March 8.

THE BOB MORRIS IRISH BAND

Expect plenty of jigs and reels along with many of your favorite sing along songs from old Erin.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. March 9.

COWBOY BEBOP LIVE

Giddy up for this 1998 Japanese neo-noir space Western anime television series.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$39-$64. 8 p.m. March 9.

KIM CAMPBELL

Take flight with author, former fighter pilot, and retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Kim “KC” Campbell as she shares her extraordinary journey in her book ‘Flying in the Face of Fear.’

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City, cradleofaviation.org

Free with admission. 7 p.m. March 13.

WOODSTOCK 1969 REVIVAL

Retro69 will perform a Benefiting Bobbi and the nonprofit Strays Animal Shelter and Rescue at Barrier Brewing Company, which features 50+ locally distributed beers.

Barrier Brewing Company at 3001 New Street Oceanside, bobbiandthestrays.org

$10. 7 p.m. March 13.

CHRIS JANSON

This country singer is known for his explosive and unpredictable stage presence.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$41-$120. 8 p.m. March 13.

SPYRO GYRA

Spyro Gyra has maintained its standards of excellence and that has sustained them on the “A list” of live attractions in jazz for 50 years.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$50-$80. 8 p.m. March 13.

COLIN JOST

Scarlett Johansson’s husband, who is the co-head writer for Saturday Night Live and coanchors Weekend Update, will make the trip all the way from Montauk for this show.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$59.50-$129.50. 8 p.m., 10 p.m. March 13.

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL

Inspired by the beloved independent film and brought to life on Broadway by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this Tony-nominated musical is cherished by audiences all over the world.

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, engemantheater.com

$86. March 13-April 27.

