11 adoptable dogs and cats looking for a fresh start this spring

Did you know that a dog’s nose print is as unique as a human fingerprint or that a cat’s purr can actually promote healing? But the most special thing about them isn’t a fun fact — it’s the unconditional love they bring to their forever families. So don’t wait, consider adopting one (or more) of these adorable adoptables today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Celeste is a little ball of energy who’s ready to light up your home! She thrives on attention, playtime, and having a feline friend to pounce on and chase. This affectionate sweetheart was named for her stunning black coat sprinkled with white flecks — just like a starry night sky! Celeste would shine in a lively home with other cats to keep her entertained. If you’re looking for a fun-loving kitty who will bring endless joy and excitement, Celeste is the one for you!

Sweet, sassy, and full of surprises — Vesna is an independent little lady who knows exactly what she wants and isn’t shy about letting you know! She’s got a playful streak and a mischievous side, so don’t be surprised if she sneaks up with a well-timed pounce when you least expect it!

With her fun-loving personality and cheeky charm, Vesna is ready to bring excitement and affection to her forever home.

To adopt Celest or Vensa (or both), complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Igor. Approximately seven years old, this enchanting boy arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter as part of the Town’s Trap, Neuter, Release program (TNR). Sadly, he was found covered in scars, which reveal what an incredibly rough and heartbreaking life he lived on the streets. Despite his hardships, Igor remains sweet and gentle, with a heart full of love just waiting to be embraced by a special human companion who can bring him joy and happiness.

While Igor takes some time to trust people and is a little shy when meeting new faces, he is loving and affectionate with his caretakers. Once you meet Igor, he’ll happily spend endless hours by your side, soaking up all the love and affection you have to offer. He is an endearing fella who will effortlessly pull on your heartstrings by purring through every stroke, pet and snuggle one lucky family can dish out, making up for years of neglect during his time living on the streets. Igor deserves his happily ever after and will make a wonderful addition to an adoring family’s heart and home.

The Smithtown Animal Shelter believes Igor would do best in a quiet home. However, a home with older children, calm dogs, and possibly cats would be okay as well. If you are interested in meeting Igor please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*Senior Alert* Say hello to Bernie, a lovable nine-year-old terrier mix from Tennessee with a heart full of love! He’s great with kids and would love to meet the whole family to ensure a good fit. Bernie thrives with experienced owners who can complete his training and a fully fenced yard where he can run and play. A quiet neighborhood would help him feel at ease. If you have other dogs, they’ll need to meet Bernie first to ensure compatibility.

This handsome boy is Lucky, a four-year-old Australian Cattledog mix with a big heart and an adventurous spirit! This smart, energetic pup thrives with experienced owners who can complete his training. He’s great with children and would love to be the only pet in the home. If you’re ready to give Lucky the structure and love he needs, visit him today at Animal League America’s Port Washington campus!

Brownie is a six-month-old terrier mix from Louisiana with the prettiest eyes and the sweetest personality! She’s playful, affectionate, and great with kids—perfect for any family. First-time dog owner? No problem! Brownie’s friendly, easygoing nature makes her a great fit for anyone.

Andrea is a gentle two-year-old pit bull mix from South Carolina looking for a calm, patient home. She does well with older children and would love to meet the whole future family before adoption. Andrea thrives in quiet settings (no urban living) and needs an experienced adopter to help her build confidence.

Little Lucera makes herself as small as possible as she settles into shelter life, wondering what more is out there for her. There’s no doubt about the great big, beautiful world awaiting this tender yet curious 1 year old lady. Her beguiling eyes are absolutely the windows to her soul, and she’ll invite you in with just a blink of yours. Want to share a whole new world with a worthy companion? Lucera hopes your answer is yes!

*Double Adoption* Coming all the way from Oman, one-year-old brother/sister team Leo and Lotti forged a bond during the direst of circumstances. Now finally safe, their youthful energy leads to curious exploring, it’s a whole new world for Leo and Lotti who appreciate knowing each day survival is part of their past. Want to give them a bright future? Leap over to Bianca’s Furry Friends to meet this charming couple today!

Eight-month-old Meridian landed at the right place at the right time! Although she can’t tell us what she went through before she arrived, it was clear to vets she needed medical intervention for a wound which they tended to immediately. Back on her paws and ready to celebrate her new lease on life. This little survivor stops at nothing now that she’s feeling comfy and cared for in Bianca’s Furry Friends. She’ll pause for treats, but her heart is really zooming to make up for lost time. Want to find daily inspiration in your next pet? Meridian is up for that adventure with you!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!