Great Neck Library reference librarian and local history custodian Christy Orquera listens to 1920s music and reviews time period archives in preparation for the upcoming April celebration

The Great Neck Library will celebrate the centennial of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” with a month-long series of events that highlight the novel’s literary legacy and its connection to the Long Island community.

The events, planned throughout April, will bring the roaring 20s to life while honoring Fitzgerald’s ties to the area. He lived there during the summer of 1922, a pivotal time in his writing career.

“We’re thrilled to host this celebration, which not only commemorates the centennial of ‘The Great Gatsby’ but also acknowledges the important role that Great Neck played in Fitzgerald’s work and life,” said Christy Orquera, the library’s head of reference and local history custodian. “This event is a chance for the community to explore the lasting impact of the novel while celebrating the rich history of our peninsula.”

The Great Gatsby centennial celebration will feature a diverse array of programs designed to immerse visitors in the culture and context of the novel and the Jazz Age in which it was written. A key highlight will be an art exhibit that showcases visual interpretations of “The Great Gatsby” and the 1920s.

“We’re excited to bring the themes of ‘The Great Gatsby’ to life through visual art,” Library Director Denise Corcoran said. “It’s a unique opportunity to experience the novel through a different lens, and we hope it will spark discussions about the book’s relevance a century later.”

In addition to the art exhibit, the library will host a book talk, offering attendees a deep dive into “The Great Gatsby” and its cultural significance. The book talk will explore the novel’s enduring popularity and relevance in modern society, along with its portrayal of the American Dream.

Fitzgerald’s time in Great Neck, which inspired much of the novel’s setting, will also be discussed, offering insights into how the community influenced his writing.

Throughout the month, the library will also welcome guest speakers who will share their expertise on Fitzgerald, his work and the 1920s era.

The library will also offer 1920s-era craft events, a trivia night, scholarly lectures about the Fitzgeralds, and weekly film screenings, including Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 film adaptation starring Robert Redford and Mia Farrow. Coppola also briefly lived in Great Neck and graduated from Great Neck North High School.

“We hope this series of events brings together people of all ages to celebrate the timeless appeal of ‘The Great Gatsby,’” Corcoran said. “Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the novel or experiencing it for the first time, we want to provide a fun and educational way to engage with this literary classic and the history of our community.”

The Great Neck Library’s Gatsby centennial celebration is free and open to the public. Visit the library’s website at greatnecklibrary.org for a full list of events and to register.