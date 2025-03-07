Lou Linhart installed as president of Polish American Cultural Association

Polish American Cultural Association’s newly installed president, Lou Linhart with the club’s immediate past president, Carol Martin, who took the reins as vice president on March 6.

The Polish American Cultural Association of Port Washington celebrated a momentous evening as Lou Linhart was installed as the new president. Linhart succeeds Carol Martin, who now assumes the role of vice president. The annual leadership change reflects the organization’s commitment to promoting Polish culture and heritage in the community.

Linhart, a dedicated Polish American Cultural Association member for over 15 years, expressed his excitement and gratitude as he began his first term as president.

“I’m honored to be chosen for this role and look forward to continuing the work of preserving and promoting Polish traditions in our community,” Linhart said. His term as president is set to last one year, with the option for reelection, a practice that PACA follows to ensure continued leadership engagement and fresh perspectives each year.

“I’ve seen PACA grow and evolve over the years and I’m proud to take the reins now and build upon the incredible work done by past presidents,” he shared.

Martin, a 20-year member who has served as president for two successful terms, will now serve as vice president. Martin’s contributions as president have been significant and her experience will continue to benefit the organization in her new role.

“I’m thrilled to pass the torch to Lou; I’m excited to continue serving PACA in this new capacity,” Martin said during the membership meeting on March 6. “Together, we’ll keep working to strengthen our community and ensure that Polish culture remains an integral part of life here in Port Washington and across Long Island.”

Founded in 1933, PACA has been a hub for cultural exchange and celebration for many years.

From festivals and educational programs to supporting charitable causes, PACA’s mission remains steadfast in fostering a strong sense of community. This year’s leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter for the organization, with both Linhart and Martin committed to maintaining PACA’s legacy and ensuring its future growth.

For more than nine decades, PACA has been a staple of Polish American life in Port Washington, continuing to provide valuable programs and activities for the community while honoring the rich Polish heritage that has shaped the lives of so many local residents.