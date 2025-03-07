Quantcast
Manhasset students collect over $1,900 in spare change to help students impacted by wildfires

Manhasset Public Schools

Inspired by the heartbreaking scenes of destruction they were seeing on the news from the California wildfires, students at Manhasset’s Munsey Park Elementary School, in conjunction with the Manhasset SCA, held a spare change drive and collected $1,964 for the Los Angeles United School District Education Foundation Emergency Relief Fund.

After designing posters, which were placed around the school and a container for the main office, the Munsey Park Student Council went to work promoting the drive with daily announcements and notes sent home to parents.

The students rolled all the coins, which were delivered to the bank to be counted before being donated to the Education Foundation Emergency Relief Fund. This initiative aims to deliver critical support to impacted families and employees throughout the impacted school districts.

