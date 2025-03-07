The Manhasset School District is proposing a $115 million budget for next school year, which would be subject to a community vote on May 20

The Manhasset School District proposes a nearly $115 million budget for the next school year, with budget increases predominantly devoted to spending in areas directly impacting students.

“This year’s budget increase supports curriculum, technology, facilities and district initiatives,” Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations Sam Gergis said.

Gergis presented the district’s preliminary budget for the 2025-2026 school year at the Manhasset Board of Education meeting on Thursday, March 6.

Gergis said the budget is based on the district’s four priority areas: inspiring growth in every student, connecting through strong relationships, supporting growth for every educator, and upgrading district security and facilities.

The proposed 2025-2026 budget is set at $114,975,112, a 3.31% increase from the current budget. This is a $3,688,905 year-to-year increase.

The district’s tax increase is capped at 3.11%.

The district’s budget is mainly allocated to employee compensation and benefits, which account for about 74% of the district’s expenses. The remaining 6% goes to special education, and 20% to everything else.

The district employs 370 individuals, and benefits are extended to another 409 retired employees. Employee compensation and benefits go towards these 779 individuals.

Gergis said special education costs are “mandated,” and 1% of the year-to-year increase is attributed to this area.

However, the budget increases for the 2025-2026 school year are predominantly to fund budget expenses that are not attributed to employee compensation or benefits.

The budget assigns $29.5 million to expenses other than compensation and benefits, which is an increase of about $2 million.

The budget maintains the district’s commitment to small class sizes, Gergis said.

Under district guidelines, class sizes are capped at 21 students for kindergarten, 22 for grades first and second, 23 for third grade, 24 for fourth grade and 26 for fifth and sixth grade.

Course offerings will also expand under the budget, including the addition of a new biomedical sciences pathway with a class on the principles of biomedical sciences and new classes in AP Comparative Government and Chinese for eighth grade.

New extracurriculars include Vex Robotics competitions and an additional club or academic team at the secondary school.

Security increases have been a focus over the prior years and are proposed to continue next year. This includes a new security patrol contract for consulting services and direct supervision of district security personnel.

The district is also proposing staffing reductions under the new budget, which Gergis said are influenced by enrollment and district reorganization. This includes reducing 1.9 full-time teaching positions through attrition.

Another two full-time support staff positions are also posed to be reduced, which Gergis is doing by reducing a nurse assigned to the district’s private and parochial schools.

Last year, the district decided to remove 14 teaching assistant positions, which garnered opposition from some community members and district employees.

Budget discussions will continue at the board’s March 20 and April 3 meetings. The budget’s adoption is slated for April 10, the formal budget hearing is on May 8, and the community vote is on May 20.