Manhasset High School names valedictorian and salutatorian

Manhasset Public Schools has named Julie Mingxin Chen and Grace Punzalan the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for Manhasset High School Class of 2025.

Chen is a scholar and accomplished athlete who, despite her challenging academic schedule, always finds time to mentor and support younger students and those less fortunate.

She is a member of the math, science, social studies, Spanish and national honor societies, a National Merit Scholarship finalist and

Presidential Scholar nominee.

With an aptitude and passion for computer science, Chen has participated in multiple research projects and been accepted to competitive programs, including a Claudius Legal Intelligence Internship and the Hofstra University Summer Science Research Program.

During junior year, she found time to volunteer and provide English tutoring for children in Shenzhen, China, who have been impacted by pneumoconiosis. As part of this program, Chen collected digital devices that were sent to the students to help with their studies.

Outside the classroom, Chen has helped lead the Manhasset Crew team to the Scholastic Nationals for four years, including two years as team captain.

In an effort to promote the sport that she loves, Chen has also coordinated the buddy program, which encourages team building by pairing novice and varsity athletes for training and support. She has also volunteered her time over the summer to provide instruction to aspiring rowers, officiate races, and organize team-building activities.

After graduation, Chen plans to major in computer science.

Throughout her high school career, Punzalan has masterfully balanced scholastic excellence with thoughtful leadership and a tireless passion for environmental sustainability causes both locally and globally.

She has served as president and vice president of the math and science Honor Societies and president of the Green Club, where she organized educational initiatives, clean-ups, and tree-planting events.

Punzalan has been selected for numerous awards, including being named a National Merit Scholarship finalist, Presidential Scholar nominee, Coca-Cola Foundation Scholarship semifinalist and honored with the Rachel Carson Health Planet Award, a testament to her environmental advocacy.

Since freshman year, she has dedicated hundreds of hours to science research projects, many of which are focused on environmental science. Her innovative research has been recognized with awards at the New York State Science and Engineering Fair and earned national recognition from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

On the court, Punzalan has led the varsity volleyball team to victory as captain and recently has been named an All-Conference player and Scholar-Athlete.

Punzalan plans to continue her study of environmental science after high school.