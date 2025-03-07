Principal John Durante to host college admissions discussion at Syosset library

Syosset High School principal John Durante releases his novel after almost 300 interviews with college admissions experts

John Durante, principal of Syosset High School, will join the Syosset Public Library to host a college admission event to help students and families navigate the application process.

Durante is the host of The College Admissions Process Podcast and author of “Straight From the Admissions Office,” having interviewed nearly 300 admissions professionals across the country.

His event at the library will be on Monday, March 24 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where he will share insight and strategies for the process with students and parents. The program is open to students, ages 13 and up, and parents.

Registration begins March 10, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., and will remain open until March 24, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.