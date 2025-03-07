Roslyn High School composition selected for all-eastern showcase

Roslyn High School junior Jihoon Shin’s composition “Impromptu No. 1, Op. 1 (Abridged),” will be featured at the 2025 Eastern Division Conference Young Composers Showcase.

Roslyn High School junior Jihoon Shin has been recognized for his talent in composition with the selection of his original work, “Impromptu No. 1, Op. 1 (Abridged),” for the 2025 Eastern Division Conference Young Composers Showcase.

Sponsored by the National Association for Music Education Eastern Division, this showcase highlights outstanding works by young composers from across the Eastern United States.

Shin’s composition will be displayed at the conference, allowing attendees to listen to his music throughout the event. The selection process for the showcase was highly competitive, featuring submissions from student composers in categories such as traditional notation, electronic composition, and songwriting.

The 2025 Eastern Division Conference will be held from April 24 to 27 in Hartford, Connecticut. It will bring together students, educators, and professionals to celebrate excellence in music education.

“Being selected among the hundreds of entrants for the Young Composers Showcase is an incredible honor, and for Jihoon to have his work recognized at this level speaks volumes to his talent, creativity, and dedication to his craft,” said Douglas Aliano, Roslyn High School orchestra director. “Composing at this level requires not just skill but vision, perseverance, and a deep passion for music. I couldn’t be more proud of him for this outstanding achievement.”

Information provided by the Roslyn School District