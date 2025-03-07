Town of Oyster Bay launches same-day online permit system

The Town of Oyster Bay, on Wednesday, March 6, launched an online building portal that will allow residents to apply for permits on the system with same-day results.

“It means same day, instant permits,” said Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

Saladino said the building department already offers in-person same-day permitting, but the launch of the online system means residents can accomplish the same thing without visiting town hall.

He said any resident who creates an account on the portal will be eligible to apply for over 20 permit types, including fencing, sprinkler systems, sewage systems, solar panels, and generators.

“We knew we wanted to make it even more consumer-friendly by creating an online permit system,” he said.

Saladino said the new system is a “game-changer” for contractors, homeowners and business owners.

Representatives from the town said the municipality aims to simplify the permitting process by working with homeowners and business owners.

“We will continue to add more types of permits to that list,” Saladino said. “This is just phase one of our online permitting.”

For more information, visit oysterbaytown.com/buildingportal.