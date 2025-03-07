Upcoming art events at the Jericho library

For more information on event listings, please jericholibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m.: Paint Night with Madhumita Sen

Unleash Your Inner Artist! Join our acrylic painting lesson and learn to create stunning artwork, including serene night waterfront scenes with palm trees and shimmering waters. Step-by-step guidance for all skill levels will be provided. $5.00 per

person, non-refundable.

Thursday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m.: Teen Ocean Origami Workshop

Come join us as we create some ocean-inspired origami with The Whaling Museum!

Wednesday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m.: 1,2,3 Full S.T.E.A.M Ahead

This preschool STEAM program includes music movement, fine and gross motor development, and storytelling, followed by a craft! The program is for children aged 18 months-5 years.

Thursday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m.: Description Showdown

Each student will read the same description and then given 20 minutes to create their own interpretation through drawing. Afterward, the group will discuss how their drawings differ despite starting with the same prompt. For children in grades first through fifth.

Thursday, March 27 at 7:15 p.m.: Teen Cartooning 101

Come and learn how to draw some of your favorite cartoon characters! This class will consist of a step-by-step process. Students will learn about design principles, proportions, and fun facts about the artists and the characters.

Characters can be from Disney, Looney Toons, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Marvel, DC, anime/manga, videogames and more.

