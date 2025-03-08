Something to ‘wine’ about: 3 perfect springtime wines

Whether you’re a fan of reds, whites or rosés, this list has the perfect springtime wine for you.

While looking forward to warmer weather, as wine drinkers, we might also be looking forward to slightly lighter wines. For this month, March, we are turning the spotlight onto some delicious offerings from Paumanok Vineyards.

Let’s start with Paumaunok’s 2022 Cabernet Franc. Cabernet Franc is truly one of Long Island’s signature grapes. It’s a hardy varietal well-suited to Long Island’s colder climate terroir. This cabernet franc has the classic notes of raspberry, black and brambly fruit, cherry, a hint of bell peppers, and cinnamon. It is medium-bodied with firm tannins and crafted with 99% cabernet franc, and 1% merlot. It is such an easy drinking wine, and it pairs surprisingly well with both meats and vegetables. It also pairs great with pizza and dark chocolate. This wine retails for $36.

For those extending sober January, or those who want an alcohol-free option to enjoy during the week, Paumanok has created three unique options in their “De Nada” line, a sauvignon blanc, rosé and cabernet sauvignon.

Though my personal favorite was the sauvignon blanc, the rosé was a huge crowd-pleaser. To be fair, I didn’t share the sauvignon blanc.

The De Nada Sauvignon Blanc has beautiful notes of lemon and honeysuckle. Sauvignon blanc drinkers will instantly recognize it as the varietal they’ve come to love. It tastes like sipping sunshine.

The De Nada Dry Rosé is everything a rose should be and nothing more. It is lively, and fun. It is bright and bursting with fruit, but still remains dry. Perfect for a party, this choice is definitely a fan favorite and the alcohol isn’t missed.

With both the De Nada wines, those abstaining from alcohol can easily enjoy an adult beverage — no sparkling grape juice here — while still remaining alcohol-free.

And both of these fabulous wines are only 25 calories a glass and only $18 a bottle. Great news for everyone’s waistline and their wallet.