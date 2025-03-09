Bill O’Reilly Column: Party animals

Never been a party guy, socially or politically. On the recreational front, I’m boring. No drugs, no booze, can’t do the Macarena.

As for politics, it’s the opposite. The two main parties are boring, predictable, locked into ideological positions. Not for me. I’m a proud registered independent who believes traditional America is essentially noble with exceptions, of course.

Sorry, far-left nitwits.

The problem with attaching yourself to a political party is the zealot factor. Fanatics usually run things. Look at Pete Hegseth’s defense department. It is in the process of exterminating all remnants of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the grossly unfair system imposed by the loopy-left Biden administration.

The problem in defense is that nutty people seem to be calling some shots. Reports say pictures of the Hiroshima bomb plane, Enola Gay, are being abolished because of the word “gay.”

I’m serious. Hey, Pete, what do you want to call the plane, Enola Joyful?

It’s worse for Democrat fanatics. They believe the open border policy is swell. No problem. Humane. Cool.

Hundreds of thousands of foreign criminals running wild? Don’t want to hear about it. Won’t cooperate with Homeland Security because that would interrupt virtue signaling.

How about wasteful government spending? Democrats generally oppose tracking it down. Elon Musk is the problem, not hundreds of billions going to corrupt enterprises worldwide. The Democratic Party wants no spending restraints. $36 trillion in debt? Who cares? Party on, Garth!

Then there’s trans men bouncing volleyballs off the heads of women. Problem with that Kamala? Chuck Schumer? Hakeem Jeffries?

Nah.

Where’s John Lennon when we need him? Give peace a chance in Ukraine. Nope. Dems are excoriating Trump for not calling Putin a totalitarian dog. Yeah, that’s the ticket. Insult bad Vlad, demean him. That should get him to the peace table.

At this point in history, Republicans are guilty of some nonsense, no question. But Democrats have completely lost their way, embracing terrible policies that bring widespread suffering.

That’s the party line. Read it and weep.