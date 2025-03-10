Adelphi students compete in Shark Tank-style business plan contest

Adelphi University students participated in the university’s annual Shark Tank-style Business Plan Competition last Friday at the Ruth S. Harley University Center.

The competition allows students to explore entrepreneurship, develop skills, turn their ideas into business ventures and receive feedback from industry mentors.

This year 13 students presented their business proposals in front of a panel of business leaders and Adelphi faculty members.

The Business Plan Competition course on Moodle is for students selected as finalists and is a required ‘0 Credit’ course. The requirements to pass the course are completing all LinkedIn learning courses, utilizing course materials to develop a business model and plan, attending advising sessions with an instructor, submitting a full-fledged business plan and presenting on competition day.

Finalists compete to win $11,000 in cash prizes to start their business. The first prize winner received $5,000, with $3,000 for second place and $2,000 for third. Additionally, there is a $1,000 award for the best socially responsible approach.

This year’s first prize was awarded to Caterina Federici, Pablo Ablanedo and Gonzalo Gil De Pereja for their business The Next Step, an AI-powered platform that connects international student-athletes with universities, eliminating high agency fees and making recruitment more efficient, affordable and transparent.

Second place was awarded to Alessio Consoli for his business LeWitt New York, an online-based interior design concept that helps clients create stylish and functional spaces with 3D design concepts.

Hoang Long (Justin) Le, Merville Sin, Dalia Do and Rosie Vo received third place for their business StuRent, an online website designed to help students find affordable, student-friendly housing while also assisting landlords in renting their properties to students.

The award for best socially responsible approach was given to Kyle Stephenson, Aaron Winnegar and Haim Aarbov for their business EcoPack Solutions, a sustainable solution designed exclusively for fashion businesses, offering eco-friendly packaging to reduce environmental impact.

The judges for this year’s competition included Theodore Massillon, founder of NOM Media; Mark and John Cronin, co-founders of John’s Crazy Socks; and Michael O’Donnell, clinical assistant professor decision sciences and marketing for Adelphi’s Robert B. Willumstad School of Business.

All Adelphi students are eligible for this competition and can participate individually or in teams of two to five members.

Mentors involved in this year’s competition included Bill Gibbons, CFO of Netwolf Cyber; Peter Regina, CEO of Netwolf Cyber; Julija Trosic, investor and entrepreneur; and Timo Partanen, assistant professor and management of the Robert B. Willumstad School of Business.