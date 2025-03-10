LILTA celebrates Dominican Independence Day with fundraiser

The inaugural fundraiser event hosted by WMBE cultural arts and education organization Cuentos de Triadas, in collaboration with the Long Island Latino Teachers Association (LILTA), was a resounding success! The event raised vital funds for LILTA’s scholarship fund and the second edition of the Latinx Arts Festival and made a significant impact on the community.

Showcasing the rich traditions, cuisine, music, and art of the Dominican Republic, the program captivated attendees with a photography exhibition by Sheryllin Arias sent directly from Santo Domingo. A culinary demo by influencer Elisa Irvolino, performances by the pioneering dance organization Teatro Rodante Hispánico and the talented dance troupe Expresión Latina brought the rhythmic spirit of Dominican culture to all!

Fiesta Tropical Triple M played DR’s contagious beats live, bringing the event’s title to life “merengueando en familia”. The event was organized by educator and cultural programmer Adriana Devers, whose poetry performance brought a sense of community connection. MCs Deyanira Martinez and Angie Hernandez kept families engaged, ensuring everyone felt included throughout the event.

A creative space for children, led by artist Kim Zambrano, enriched the community experience, as she guided children to create a piece inspired by the Dominican Republic flag colors. Another major highlight was the meal, sancocho, a traditional stew that brought warmth and comfort to all who attended. The evening concluded with the unveiling of a live painting by artist La Villana, a powerful expression of cultural pride celebrated throughout the program.

This colorful gathering not only achieved its fundraising goals but also strengthened community ties, showcased the beauty of Dominican culture, and left a lasting impact on all who participated.