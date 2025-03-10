Dominick’s Deli marks 30 years of serving chicken fingers and family tradition

Dominick’s Italian-American Deli celebrated its 30th anniversary in New Hyde Park this February, marking three decades of serving some of Long Island’s most beloved chicken fingers and classic deli dishes.

“I started those chicken fingers about 28 years ago,” said Dominick Scalise, the deli’s founder, reflecting on one of the deli’s signature items. “People come in every day from all over Long Island for our chicken fingers.”

He added that there are people who drive in from New Jersey and Connecticut as well as those who make a special visit whenever they are traveling to Long Island from other states, simply for nostalgia’s sake.

The iconic dish has become a staple for locals and visitors alike, earning a reputation for being consistently delicious. “The recipe has stayed the same,” Scalise said.

Nick Marino, Scalise’s son-in-law, said Scalise opened his deli in 1995 after working in delis in Queens and Long Island for years after immigrating to the United States from Italy.

“In the beginning he tried to do everything himself, from helping the customer at the counter, ringing them up, answering the phone, sometimes making deliveries himself – anything to not turn an order away,” Marino said of Scalise. He attributed the deli’s initial success to his father-in-law’s dedication to his customers.

“He would do anything to get a customer, no matter what it was,” Marino added. “Even if it was a $5 order, he would deliver it.”

Marino, who has been working at Dominick’s Deli for the past 11 years, said his favorite part is seeing and talking with his regular customers every day.

“It’s a great community,” Marino said. “Talking to them about anything, whether it’s sports or regular day-to-day life and families, I feel like it’s like a positive vibe.”

Marino said the deli started a food truck last year in order to reach more customers around the island. Typically, the truck serves private parties, festivals, hospitals, and weddings, primarily in North Hempstead.

Since opening in 1995 at 401 Herricks Rd., the deli has built a loyal customer base, with many patrons returning year after year. Scalise, along with his son Vinny and entire family, take immense pride in the deli’s success, emphasizing quality and customer satisfaction.

“It’s all about the customers. Nothing has been possible without them,” said Scalise.

“It’s a blessing,” Marino said of Dominick’s Deli being open for 30 years. “We thank the community for supporting us. Without them, we wouldn’t be here. We just hope to keep it going and try to build on everything we’ve done.”

“We look forward to even bigger and better things,” Scalise said. “But we’ll always put our customers first.”