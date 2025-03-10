IVrevIVe infusion therapy brings holistic wellness to Roslyn

Catherine Canadeo and Christina Volz celebrate the grand opening of their new wellness boutique, IVrevIVe in Roslyn.

A new wellness destination in Roslyn is helping people redefine their approach to health with innovative treatments like IV therapy and vitamin injections. IVrevIVe, co-founded by Christina Volz, RN, and Catherine Canadeo, a certified health and life coach, is transforming wellness by offering personalized services that integrate holistic health and cutting-edge technology. The duo opened their doors in a spacious, tranquil location at 17 Lumber Road, offering an inviting atmosphere for customers seeking to optimize their health and energy levels.

IVrevIVe offers a variety of services, including IV hydration therapy, vitamin drips and hormone replacement treatments, tailored to individual needs. Volz and Canadeo aim to create an environment that is as welcoming as it is effective, where clients can receive treatments while enjoying a relaxed, social atmosphere.

“We wanted to create a space where people could come, relax and really take care of their health,” Volz said. “When you walk into the space, you can feel the positive energy. People aren’t just getting treatments—they’re socializing and learning about wellness in a fun and welcoming environment.”

The services offered at IVrevIVe focus on optimizing intracellular health through targeted treatments. Clients can choose from various vitamin infusions, each offering a unique combination of nutrients to address specific health needs.

“The drips come in all sorts of colors—yellow, pink orange—depending on the vitamins and nutrients inside,” Volz said. “It’s all about helping clients feel better and more energized. The colors, the vibe, everything here is designed to support your health and make you feel relaxed.”

One of the standout features of IVrevIVe is the emphasis on holistic, personalized care. Canadeo, who has a background as a certified health coach and life coach, works with clients to understand their lifestyle and health goals, ensuring that each treatment plan is tailored to the individual.

“I don’t just focus on one aspect of health. We look at everything—stress management, relationships, digestion, cardiovascular health and hormone balance,” she said. “It’s about understanding the root causes of health issues and addressing them from all angles.”

For Canadeo, the synergy with Volz, a registered nurse specializing in wellness and IV therapy, has been key to creating a comprehensive wellness offering at IVrevIVe.

“Christina and I have a wonderful collaboration. My holistic approach to health complements her expertise in IV therapy. Together, we offer a well-rounded experience that truly addresses the whole person,” Canadeo said.

The unique blend of services available at IVrevIVe allows clients to integrate IV therapy into a broader wellness plan. Canadeo offers programs like six-week health transformations, where clients can work on improving their overall health and wellbeing while receiving the benefits of regular IV infusions.

“When you combine lifestyle changes with the right treatments, the results are more effective,” Canadeo added. “It’s not just about quick fixes; it’s about long-term wellness.”

Volz echoed this sentiment, noting the importance of creating a personalized experience for every client.

“It’s not about a one-size-fits-all approach,” she said. “We listen to our clients, we take the time to understand their needs and we offer services that are tailored to them. Our goal is to help them feel better, more energized and empowered.”

The Roslyn location is sure to quickly become a go-to destination for locals looking to enhance their health through IV therapy.

“We’re not just about the services we provide, but also the atmosphere we create,” Volz explained. “People feel comfortable and welcome here, which makes the experience so much more enjoyable and effective.”

IVrevIVe offers membership plans designed to make wellness more accessible and affordable. By committing to regular treatments, clients can enjoy the benefits of IV therapy at a reduced cost, ensuring they can maintain optimal health over time.

“We want people to make this a regular part of their wellness routine,” Canadeo said. “With our memberships, people can come in for regular treatments that help them feel their best, whether it’s to fight fatigue, support immunity or simply maintain overall health. We believe in making wellness accessible to everyone.”

Volz and Canadeo are committed to providing high-quality care in a way that sets them apart from other wellness centers.

“What sets us apart is the purity of our services and the expertise behind them,” Volz explained. “We provide only the highest-quality IV infusions and vitamin therapies and everything is tailored to our clients’ needs. It’s not just about getting an infusion; it’s about making sure it’s the right infusion for you.”

Canadeo added, “In this industry, it’s all about authenticity and integrity. Our clients trust us because we truly care about their wellbeing and we work with them to get the best results possible.”

As IVrevIVe continues to grow, Volz and Canadeo remain dedicated to their mission of helping clients achieve optimal health through personalized, holistic wellness practices. The duo is excited to be a part of the Roslyn community and to provide services that truly make a difference in people’s lives.

IVrevIVe is now open for business. For more information or to book an appointment, visit their website at www.ivrevive.com or call 516-849-2564.