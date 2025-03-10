Manhasset Indians retired athletic items up for auction

An auction is being held for retired Manhasset school apparel and items featuring its now retired Indian mascot

The Manhasset Booster Club and Manhasset based-business Culper’s Online Auctions & Estate Sales have joined forces to offer the Manhasset community the ability to bid on and purchase Manhasset Indians uniforms and athletic items that are no longer being used.

This auction is currently live and begins to close on Sunday, March 16.

The Manhasset Public Schools recently changed its school mascot in June to “Set,” referring to the common name used in abbreviating Manhasset. The name had previously been used during sporting events prior to the mascot change.

The district was required to change its “Indian mascot” after the New York Board of Regents voted to ban school districts from using Native American mascots, team names, logos and depictions in April 2023.

Community members, alumni and students of all ages can find their favorite jersey number or even bring home a courtside folding chair with the former Manhasset logo featuring a feather.

A variety of items are available during the second retired apparel sale, with several more auctions planned in the future. All proceeds support the Manhasset Booster Club.

Interest buyers can browse and bid on items in the auction on the Culper’s website.