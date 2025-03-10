Nassau University Medical Center announces Thoracic Surgery Clinic

Nassau University Medical Center announced the opening on Friday, March 7, of its new thoracic surgery clinic, which will expand specialized surgical care for patients with chest conditions, including lung diseases.

NUMC said the clinic will be led by Daniel De Oliveira, a board-certified thoracic and general surgeon, and will operate on Monday afternoons from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the surgery and orthopedic clinic space on the first floor.

“This expansion of our thoracic surgery services is a major step forward in enhancing the level of specialized care available at NUMC,” said Megan Ryan, president, CEO and General Counsel for Nassau Health Care Corporation. “Dr. De Oliveira’s leadership and expertise in advanced thoracic procedures offers our patients the highest level of care and treatment options without having to travel far from home.”

NUMC said the thoracic surgery clinic will offer specialized care for benign and malignant chest diseases and provide multidisciplinary treatment for lung cancer in collaboration with pulmonology and oncology services.

The clinic will also provide chest trauma care, including rib plating for improved healing, complex pleural effusion management, lung and pleural biopsy procedures and the insertion of pacemakers and implantable cardiac monitoring devices.

The hospital said patients will have access to advanced lung nodule management, minimally invasive procedures such as Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery for faster recovery, and expert care for mediastinal diseases using techniques like mediastinoscopy for precise diagnosis.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the second-most common cancer for both men and women in the United States, with the disease accounting for about 20% of all cancer deaths.

The hospital is located at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow.