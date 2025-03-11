Bethpage School District to vote on $24M capital improvement project March 18

Community members of the Bethpage Union Free School District will vote March 18 on a $24 million capital improvement project that would update infrastructure and athletics throughout the district but not increase taxes for residents within the school district i f approved.

The total cost of the proposed plan is approximately $24 million with $12 million coming from the district’s existing capital reserve fund while the remaining $12 million would be funded through a tax-neutral bond, according to the district. New payments for this portion of work would replace expiring debt payments, so no new tax revenue would be needed to support the bond payments, meaning no additional costs to residents, the district said.

The district said the tax-neutral bond would cover roof restoration or replacements at all six district buildings and elevator repairs at John F. Kennedy Middle School. The roofing project would also allow the district to consider a future solar project to reduce electrical consumption and costs, the district said.

The district said the capital reserve fund would cover heating system and electrical upgrades and repairs in all five schools, elevator repairs at Kramer Lane Elementary School, the replacement of roof exhaust fans at Central Boulevard Elementary School, a track resurfacing at Bethpage High School, renovation of the Little Theater at Bethpage High School, the addition of a new fitness center at Bethpage High School, the installation of a multisport turf field at Central Boulevard Elementary School and the replacement of a playground at Kramer Lane Elementary School.

“We take measures to review our facilities to ensure they remain in good condition to provide a healthy and safe environment for our students and community members,” the district said in a Town Hall presentation March 4.

Community members will be able to vote on the proposal on March 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bethpage High School Auxiliary Gymnasium.